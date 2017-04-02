Resinate Materials Group Names VP of Product Technology and Operations

PLYMOUTH, MI - Resinate Materials Group®, Plymouth, Michigan, has promoted Adam Emerson to the position of Vice President of Product Technology and Operations.

“Adam has been instrumental in developing Resinate’s laboratory operations including design, installation, operating procedures and product workflow,” said Rick Tabor, Resinate Chief Technology Officer. “Throughout his career at Resinate, Adam has been instrumental in creating a company culture of teamwork and collaboration.”

Emerson joined Resinate in 2010 and served as Resinate’s Director of Laboratory Operations before promotion to his current role. He has co-authored several technical papers and is co-inventor on numerous patents and patent applications. Emerson will continue to be located at Resinate’s Plymouth, Michigan, technology center.