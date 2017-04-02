Worlee-Chemie GmbH Releases Sustainability Report

HAMBURG, Germany - Under the title “Worlée – we connect,” Germany-based Worlée-Chemie GmbH is publishing its first sustainability report in 2017. In 64 pages, Worlée will provide insights into its sustainability strategy and the associated activities at its three locations in Hamburg, Lübeck, and Lauenburg. The report is divided into chapters entitled “Company,” “Products,” “Employees,” “Environment and Safety,” and “Corporate Responsibility” and covers the years 2013 to 2015.

Although Worlée is currently under no obligation to publish a sustainability report as a medium-sized company, it has voluntarily made the decision to be transparent in communicating its sustainable developments and activities. In doing so, Worlée aims to portray a comprehensive image of its business performance based on economic, ecological and social aspects, and to express the fact that taking sustainability aspects into consideration along its value-added chain is crucial.

As a manufacturer and supplier of chemical raw materials, Worlée is conscious of its responsibility with respect to safety in the manufacturing, storage, transport and conscientious handling of the products all the way the end user. For this reason, the topic of sustainability has been part of the company philosophy for decades and is now being presented in the first sustainability report.

Over the last few years, Worlée has been presented with numerous awards. The family company has been counted among the top three in the Responsible Care competition by the German chemical industry association’s northern division (VCI Landesverband Nord) six times between 2003 and 2016. Worlée is one of the pilot companies commended in July 2014 as part the comprehensive sustainability check by the Chemie3 initiative. Worlée is also proud of its award in the Medium-sized Business category at the 2016 VCI Responsible Care awards. The medium-sized business is already very well established in a range of sustainability fields, and the sustainability report marks a further milestone.

“As an executive partner of a chemical company that has been family run for five generations, I see it as self evident that only comprehensive further development and promotion of our sustainability activities will provide us with the opportunities to pass our company on to the next generation of entrepreneurs in a sustainable way and focused on the common good,” said Reinhold von Eben-Worlée.

Read Worlée’s first sustainability report online at www.worlee.de/sustainabilityreport.