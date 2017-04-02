PPG Receives John Deere Supplier Innovation Award

PITTSBURGH – PPG has been named a recipient of a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award for 2016. The award is presented to select John Deere suppliers who have demonstrated innovation in a product or service they provide.

PPG supplies coatings, chemicals and other innovative solutions to all John Deere equipment divisions globally.

John Deere created the supplier innovation awards in 2009 to promote innovation in the company’s supply base and recognize suppliers who think creatively. Award selections are based on four factors: creativity, feasibility, collaboration and bottom-line impact.