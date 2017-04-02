Jotun Opens R&D Facility in UK

SANDEFJORD, Norway – Coatings manufacturer Jotun opened a state-of-the-art research and development center at its site in Flixborough, UK, on March 30. The facility will focus on passive fire protection and insulation coatings innovation.

Jotun aims to expand its specialist team of fire protection chemists and products in response to increasing demand within the infrastructure, oil and gas, petrochemical, and energy sectors.

“We’re experiencing sustained growth in our advanced fire protection coatings segment, and we want to build on that momentum,” said James Irving, Jotun R&D Manager. “We already have a cutting-edge fire and insulation research facility in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and this new center will work in tandem with that established team, increasing capacity and accelerating new developments.

“The UK is a center of excellence for passive fire protection technology, with a strong network of third-party test facilities, classification societies and safety specialists. It’s therefore an obvious choice for this major investment, which we believe will help attract exactly the kind of dedicated, high-level talent we’re looking for to develop further ground-breaking passive fire protection solutions.”

Jotun has owned and operated the Flixborough site since 1989. The new investment will see the creation of a facility that will feature two furnace areas to test intumescent paints, laboratories, mill rooms, offices and plant space. In addition, an impressive atrium and viewing gallery will overlook the application spaces and conditioning rooms, where clients will have a unique view of the furnaces, giving them a first-hand look at the fire testing process.