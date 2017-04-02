2017 Chem Show to Take Place in New York City

NEW YORK - The 2017 Chem Show is set to take place October 31 to November 2 at the Javits Center in New York City. Hosting 5,000 attendees and 300 exhibitors, the event will feature more than two-dozen seminars covering a range of topics of interest to process engineers and production teams.

Recognized as the Chemical Process Industries’ largest North American event exclusively focused on the processing of fluids, powders and gases, the biennial Chem Show will showcase the newest innovations in chemical process equipment and technology. Click here for more information.