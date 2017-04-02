British Coatings Federation Expands Coatings Training Institute Course Offering

LONDON - For over 30 years, the British Coatings Federation (BCF) has been training the global coatings community with its comprehensive distance-learning program, the Coatings Training Institute (CTI), and has now announced a wide range of classroom-based learning courses to supplement its training offering. The courses are designed to enhance the existing skills of coatings professionals and to provide a foundation understanding of the sector for industry newcomers. The training takes place in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, UK.

Tom Bowtell, Chief Executive of the BCF, explained, “CTI continues to grow each year, and we have students from all over the world studying with us. Now we can offer classroom training in the UK to complement our distance learning offer.”

The 2017 course list is available to view at www.coatings.org.uk/training. For more information, contact karen.traies@bcf.co.uk.