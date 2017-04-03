Europe’s Largest Technical Coatings Conference Opens
The European Coatings Conference opened Monday morning with 800 registered delegates from all over the world. At the Plenary Session, European Coatings Journal Editor in Chief, Dr. Sonja Schulte, conducted a live audience poll with questions relating to trends and drivers in the coatings industry.
When asked what the most important markets are for their business, 60% of respondents said Western Europe, 20% said North America, 14% said Asia, 2% said Eastern Europe, 2% said South America and 2% said Africa.
When asked what the most important future technology in their sector is, 55% said Waterborne, 22% said Functional/Smart, 12% said High Solids, 5% said Other, 3% said Powder and 3% said UV/EB.
Drivers for R&D activities are 44% Customer Requests, 24% Market Competition, 19% Sustainability, 9% Legislation and Regulation, and 4% Cost Reduction.
58% of respondents ranked sustainability as Important, while 23% said it is Indispensable, 16% said it is Nice to Have, and 3% think it is Marketing Hype.
The final question asked which regulation is currently most important. 61% said REACH, 23% said VOC, 7% said Biocide Directive, 7% said Food Contact, 1% said CLP and 1% said Cobalt Replacement.