DSM Coating Resins Receives European Coatings Show Award

R&D Product Manager Bas Tuijtelaars and his team at DSM Coating Resins received the 2017 European Coatings Show Award for the best scientific or technical paper at this year’s Conference. His paper is titled Healthy Resins for a Better Future, Based on Fatty Acid-Modified Polyurethane Dispersion. The award includes €2,000 and a unique sculpture.

The paper will be presented today in Session 15 of the Conference at 12:00. The presentation will introduce a novel mechanism that has resulted in the development of a next generation of polyurethane binders that contain no VOCs, are label-free, and fulfill all the requirements for indoor air quality and other voluntary certifications without jeopardizing any of the excellent performance of paints.