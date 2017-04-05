From the Show Floor

Ashland Showcases Rheology Modification Products

April 5, 2017
KEYWORDS European Coatings Show
Reprints
No Comments

Ashland continues to emphasize its position as a leader in rheology modification at Stand 7A-434. The company is showcasing its full line of Aquaflow™, Natrosol™ and Natrosol™ Plus rheology products. Ashland is also highlighting its Culminal™ and Culminal™ Plus cellulose ethers, Drewplus™ foam control agents, and technical service that supports these products.

Ashland recently launched its new brand identity: Ashland – always solving – and is using the European Coatings Show to continue sharing that identity with the market. The company is letting customers, shareholders and employees around the globe know that it is always pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and advancing the competitiveness of customers across diverse industries.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.