Ashland Showcases Rheology Modification Products

Ashland continues to emphasize its position as a leader in rheology modification at Stand 7A-434. The company is showcasing its full line of Aquaflow™, Natrosol™ and Natrosol™ Plus rheology products. Ashland is also highlighting its Culminal™ and Culminal™ Plus cellulose ethers, Drewplus™ foam control agents, and technical service that supports these products.

Ashland recently launched its new brand identity: Ashland – always solving – and is using the European Coatings Show to continue sharing that identity with the market. The company is letting customers, shareholders and employees around the globe know that it is always pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and advancing the competitiveness of customers across diverse industries.