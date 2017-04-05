Evonik Features Expanded Range of Additives

After its acquisition of Air Products’ Performance Materials division in early January, Evonik Industries is transforming into one of the leading suppliers of additives for the coatings industry. The products of the new business line complement each other well and are on display at Stand 7A-323.

The broad range of additives for water-based coatings under the TEGO® brand will be combined with AEROSIL® silica to control the rheological properties of paints and coatings as well as the ACEMATT® matting agent. The acquired substrate wetting agents under the SURFYNOL® and DYNOL™ brand names and additional expertise on the formulation of automotive coatings in particular are the perfect complement to the coatings additives portfolio.

To Dr. Gaetano Blanda, Head of the new business line, joining forces to create added value for customers and Evonik is one of the most important goals. He wants to further strengthen the unit and places his trust in the excellently qualified employees. Some 450 employees at around 30 production and research sites of the new business line currently offer about 500 products.

Other than the expanded product portfolio, the acquisition of the Performance Materials division of Air Products will not initially mean any changes for customers. Blanda promises, “Contact persons and existing contracts will remain unaffected. It is our aim to provide our customers in the coatings industry with the best possible long-term product and service portfolio.