Perstorp Launches Cationic Curing Boosters
April 5, 2017
At Stand 7A-603, Perstorp is launching Curalite™, its range of boosters for cationic UV-curing formulations that can increase reaction speeds up to 15 times. Cationic UV-curing technology is the perfect choice for printing on challenging surfaces such as plastic substrates or containers, where other technologies could fail.
Perstorp is also highlighting:
- The comeback of alkyd resins technology offering low carbon footprint and superior wood protection, in both cases superior to acrylics. With Perstorp’s Voxtar™, carbon footprint of the alkyd formulation can be reduced up to 80%;
- Intumescent paints, where Perstorp’s Charmor™ is used to provide more time to escape from burning buildings;
- Capa™ 4101, a high-performance polyol for tough conditions in two-component polyurethane coatings;
- Polyurethane dispersions and Perstorp’s broad portfolio of building blocks for durable and flexible leather protection.
