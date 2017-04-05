From the Show Floor

Perstorp Launches Cationic Curing Boosters

April 5, 2017
KEYWORDS European Coatings Show
Reprints
No Comments

At Stand 7A-603, Perstorp is launching Curalite™, its range of boosters for cationic UV-curing formulations that can increase reaction speeds up to 15 times. Cationic UV-curing technology is the perfect choice for printing on challenging surfaces such as plastic substrates or containers, where other technologies could fail.

Perstorp is also highlighting:

  • The comeback of alkyd resins technology offering low carbon footprint and superior wood protection, in both cases superior to acrylics. With Perstorp’s Voxtar™, carbon footprint of the alkyd formulation can be reduced up to 80%;
  • Intumescent paints, where Perstorp’s Charmor™ is used to provide more time to escape from burning buildings;
  • Capa™ 4101, a high-performance polyol for tough conditions in two-component polyurethane coatings;
  • Polyurethane dispersions and Perstorp’s broad portfolio of building blocks for durable and flexible leather protection.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.