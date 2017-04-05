Huntsman Showcasing Wide Spectrum of Pigments and Additives

Formulators looking to source inorganic pigments and functional additives that can help deliver a leap forward in paint, coating and ink performance, can visit Huntsman at Stand 7-567. More than 50 members of the Huntsman Pigments & Additives team are in Nürnberg for ECS. Huntsman is promoting the vast spectrum of pigments and additives it has developed for the coatings industry. Products under the spotlight include:

ALTIRIS ® W400 pigment – a brand new titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) product with near infrared reflecting capabilities that can improve the thermal stability and durability of white, bright and light colored coatings;

W400 pigment – a brand new titanium dioxide (TiO ) product with near infrared reflecting capabilities that can improve the thermal stability and durability of white, bright and light colored coatings; SOLAPLEX ® yellow and orange inorganic pigments – which provide protection and durability to coating applications and are an environmentally preferable alternative to pigments containing lead, cadmium or chromium;

yellow and orange inorganic pigments – which provide protection and durability to coating applications and are an environmentally preferable alternative to pigments containing lead, cadmium or chromium; EXKIN ® 100 oxime-based anti-skinning agent – a viable alternative to MEKO, which can provide very good performance, without affecting overall coating drying time;

100 oxime-based anti-skinning agent – a viable alternative to MEKO, which can provide very good performance, without affecting overall coating drying time; TIOXIDE ® pigments – various grades for industrial, wood, architectural and low-VOC coatings, as well as carefully controlled grades for ink applications;

pigments – various grades for industrial, wood, architectural and low-VOC coatings, as well as carefully controlled grades for ink applications; BLANC FIXE™ high-purity synthetic barium sulfates – produced via a carefully controlled manufacturing process, these products can enable effective titanium dioxide spacing, tailored mechanical properties and improved stability of colored pigments;

SACHTOPERSE® synthetic barium sulfates – used in demanding coatings applications, these products can have a range of benefits including excellent weatherability, improved stability of colored pigments and better viscosity control.

A long-term player in the coatings sector, Huntsman has developed an array of products that can help boost the production, processing and performance of coatings used in a variety of applications and industries. Specialist chemistries available through Huntsman include: