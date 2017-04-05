Sartomer Launching Advanced Acrylate and Methacrylate Solutions

From top-quality finish to extreme-durability UV LED EB-curable coatings and inks, visitors will be able to appreciate how Sartomer’s products contribute to the improvement of our living standards and environment thanks to sustainable and compliant systems.

At Arkema’s Stand 4A-313 the company is showcasing its latest advances to:

Address extreme conditions with a selection of unique oligomers for high-performance and durability UV-curable hardcoats;

Achieve superior adhesion properties on rigid and flexible plastic substrates through the launch of PRO22019, Sartomer’s new adhesion-promoting oligomer;

Deliver top-quality finish films with the introduction of PRO21536, unique urethane silicone acrylate;

Meet the most stringent regulations and directives with a dedicated product offering for food packaging applications.

3D Printing

As a pioneer in the design of UV-curable systems for 3D printing, the company is highlighting its new generation of solutions for additive manufacturing, marketed under the new brand N3xtDimension™.

Peroxide and Amine Cure (Meth)acrylate Systems

Sartomer is presenting its selection of low-VOC, friendly labelled solutions for construction chemicals, flooring and waterproofing systems. You will be able to learn more about CN1993, a new unique urethane dimethacrylate, designed for better control cure kinetics, flexibility and adhesion of your systems.