Names in the News

BioAmber Announces CFO Transition

Names-467607423.jpg
April 4, 2017
KEYWORDS personnel announcements / sustainable chemical design
Reprints
No Comments

MONTREAL - BioAmber Inc. has entered into a mutual separation agreement with Mario Saucier, in connection with his departure from his role of Chief Financial Officer, effective March 28, 2017.

BioAmber intends to initiate a search for a replacement CFO, and until such time, Raymond J. Land, the current Chairman of the Board, has been appointed as the company’s interim Chief Financial Officer, effective March 28, 2017. Land has served on BioAmber’s board since 2011.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.