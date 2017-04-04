BioAmber Announces CFO Transition

MONTREAL - BioAmber Inc. has entered into a mutual separation agreement with Mario Saucier, in connection with his departure from his role of Chief Financial Officer, effective March 28, 2017.

BioAmber intends to initiate a search for a replacement CFO, and until such time, Raymond J. Land, the current Chairman of the Board, has been appointed as the company’s interim Chief Financial Officer, effective March 28, 2017. Land has served on BioAmber’s board since 2011.