Control Panel from Ross Systems and Controls
April 6, 2017
This NEMA 12 control panel operates a Ross V-Cone Tumble Blender. Two variable-frequency drives are internally mounted for controlling the tumbling vessel and intensifier bar. Main disconnect with lockout provision, color touch-screen display, individual start/stop/speed and jog controls, cycle timer, system E-stop pushbutton and safety gate switch circuit are all supplied. E-mail gbarber@mixers.com.
