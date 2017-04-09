Maroon Adds Midwest Account Manager

AVON, OH – Expanding its U.S. reach, Maroon has added Frank Constantino as its newest Midwest Account Manger to cover northern Illinois, northern Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

With more than two decades of sales experience, Constantino comes to Maroon with a diversified background involving both the coatings and plastics industries. He started his career with a National Sales Manager role in the coatings industry and has held several management positions and served on various boards.

“As our business grows both organically and through acquisitions, it’s important that we maintain our excellent level of service,” said Scott Norton, Maroon Sales Manager. “Adding an experienced, professional account manager like Frank to exclusively service our plastic customers will allow us to do just that.”

Maroon is a supplier of specialty additives, resins, pigments and packaging.