PPG Names Global Platform Business Director for Aerospace Coatings

April 9, 2017
SYLMAR, CA – PPG has named Daniel Bencun Global Platform Business Director for Aerospace Coatings and a member of PPG’s aerospace global leadership team. He succeeds Mark Cancilla, who was appointed PPG Vice President for Corporate Environment, Health and Safety.

Bencun had been based in France as Aerospace Coatings Market Segment Manager for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region since joining PPG in 2013. He previously managed the specialty coatings business in France for Becker Industrie SAS.

