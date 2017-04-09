Names in the News

BASF Appoints New President of Coatings Division

April 9, 2017
MUENSTER, Germany - Dirk Bremm is the new President of BASF’s Coatings division, effective April 1, 2017. He succeeds Dr. Markus Kamieth, who was appointed to the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE. Kamieth had led the Coatings division since 2012.

Bremm joined BASF in 2000 in Ludwigshafen, Germany. After holding different positions in various segments of BASF Group – including head of Business Management Polyamide and Intermediates Europe in Ludwigshafen, and Vice President of BASF Coatings Solutions in Tultitlán, Mexico – Bremm served as Senior Vice President for Construction Chemicals Americas in Beachwood, Ohio.

