Benjamin Moore Announces Partnership with National Trust for Historic Preservation

MONTVALE, NJ – Paint and coatings manufacturer Benjamin Moore announced a partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a privately funded nonprofit organization dedicated to saving America’s historic places. Benjamin Moore will work with the organization on projects at six National Trust sites across the United States through in-kind donations and additional support throughout the next 12 months.

“Since 1883, Benjamin Moore has been focused on developing products that preserve, protect and beautify homes, buildings and structures,” said Mike Searles, President and CEO of Benjamin Moore. “As a company committed to the communities we serve, including preserving historical landmarks, we are proud to support the National Trust for Historic Preservation. We look forward to helping advance their mission of protecting significant places by providing premium Benjamin Moore coatings and expert color and product recommendations for select projects.”

“The historic sites of the National Trust for Historic Preservation represent significant and diverse chapters of American history,” said Katherine Malone-France, Vice President for Historic Sites, National Trust for Historic Preservation. “The National Trust’s partnership with Benjamin Moore will help refresh these historic places for visitors from across the country and support our work to preserve these sites for generations to come.”

The six project sites include Chesterwood in Stockbridge, Massachusetts; Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York; Brucemore in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Woodrow Wilson House in Washington, DC; The Shadows in New Iberia, Louisiana; and Cliveden in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. Preservation work will continue throughout 2017.