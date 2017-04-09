Gelest Partners with New Mountain Capital

MORRISVILLE, PA/NEW YORK – Gelest Inc. announced that it has partnered with investment firm New Mountain Capital LLC. New Mountain is providing Gelest with significant financial and strategic resources to support future growth initiatives and better serve its customers.

“New Mountain is the ideal partner to help Gelest execute on its growth plans,” said Barry Arkles, President of Gelest. “New Mountain is known for its focus on business building, and Gelest will have deep resources at its disposal to help us achieve our strategic growth objectives. We look forward to our partnership and the benefits it will yield for our customers and employees.”

“Gelest is the high-quality leader in its space, and we are excited to partner with the Gelest team to support the next phase of growth,” said Andre Moura, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital. “We look forward to working closely with management to help the company realize its full growth potential by scaling capabilities in key markets and investing in new products, technologies and acquisitions, while maintaining the high level of quality and innovation, which have always been the hallmarks of Gelest’s success.”

Matt Holt, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital, added, “Gelest is the leader in one of the most attractive segments of highly specialized materials. We see an opportunity to continue to build on Gelest’s leadership position through investments in new products, new capabilities and acquisitions.”

Headquartered in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, Gelest has been an innovator, manufacturer and supplier to advanced technology markets for over 25 years. Recognized for its customized, highly specialized organosilicon compounds, metal-organic compounds, and silicone materials, Gelest provides focused technical development and application support to a diverse set of markets, including life sciences, medical materials, pharmaceutical synthesis, diagnostics and separation science, personal care, and semiconductors.