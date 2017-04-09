WACKER POLYMERS to Raise Prices for Dispersions and Dispersible Powders in Europe

MUNCHEN, Germany - WACKER POLYMERS is raising its prices for dispersions and dispersible polymer powders in Europe effective April 15, 2017, or as customer contracts allow. Prices for vinyl acetate-based homopolymer dispersions, as well as vinyl acetate-ethylene-based co- and terpolymer dispersions, will increase by up to €80 per ton. Prices for acryl-based copolymer dispersions will increase by up to €125 per ton. For dispersible polymer powders, prices will increase by up to 5%.