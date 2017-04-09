Apply Now for Polyurethane Innovation Award

WASHINGTON – The Center for the Polyurethanes Industry (CPI) of the American Chemistry Council (ACC) is now accepting applications for the annual Polyurethane Innovation Award. This annual industry-wide competition recognizes the most inventive technologies and other advances in the polyurethanes industry. Innovators are encouraged to act quickly and submit their applications before June 17, 2017.

“The discovery of polyurethane chemistry was one of the most important events in the last 60 years,” said Lee Salamone, Senior Director of CPI. “This incredibly versatile substance is critical to countless applications, from the soles of our shoes to the insulation in our houses to the protective coating on our cars’ exterior. The Innovation Award recognizes brilliant achievements in polyurethane chemistry that help push the boundaries of how polyurethane can make our lives better.”

The winner of the award will be announced at the 2017 Polyurethanes Technical Conference, taking place October 2-4, 2017, at the New Orleans Marriott.

To enter the awards program, companies or individuals must submit an application no later than 5 p.m. EDT on June 17. Technologies submitted for consideration must have been commercialized no more than 15 months prior to June 17, 2017. Award entries in polyurethane chemistry may include finished products, initiatives, training or education programs, or processes or processing equipment. Entries pertaining to a polyurethane product or polyurethane manufacture must relate to polyurethane chemistry defined as the reaction of an isocyanate with a polyol. For full terms and conditions, see the Innovation Award submission form.