Thiele Kaolin Co. Acquires Short Mountain Silica

SANDERSVILLE, GA - Thiele Kaolin Co., Sandersville, Georgia, announced the acquisition of the silica and trucking operations of Short Mountain Silica. Short Mountain Silica produces high-purity silica for a variety of applications in both industrial and consumer markets. With manufacturing operations located in Mooresburg, Tennessee, Short Mountain has provided products to a diverse customer base for over 30 years.

Eric Tillirson, President of Thiele Kaolin Co., commented, “The acquisition of Short Mountain supports the company’s strategic plan initiatives to diversify our business, provide future avenues for growth and to generate additional value for our shareholders.”

Thiele Kaolin Co. and Short Mountain Silica are both privately held entities, and details of the transaction were not publicly disclosed.