Advanced Polymer Coatings Appoints Sales Manager
April 14, 2017
No Comments
AVON, OH – Advanced Polymer Coatings has named James R. DeChant as ChemLine® Coatings Global Rail & Transport Sales Manager. DeChant will be responsible for ChemLine coating sales and business development activities serving the transportation industries. This will encompass specialty linings for different types of transportation equipment including rail tank cars and hopper cars, over-the-road truck tankers, barge tankers, and intermodal product tanks.
