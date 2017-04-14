Advanced Polymer Coatings Appoints Sales Manager

AVON, OH – Advanced Polymer Coatings has named James R. DeChant as ChemLine® Coatings Global Rail & Transport Sales Manager. DeChant will be responsible for ChemLine coating sales and business development activities serving the transportation industries. This will encompass specialty linings for different types of transportation equipment including rail tank cars and hopper cars, over-the-road truck tankers, barge tankers, and intermodal product tanks.