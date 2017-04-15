Company News

PATCHAM USA Opens New Facility in New Jersey

April 15, 2017
FAIRFIELD, NJ - PATCHAM USA, a subsidiary of PATCHAM FZC, has opened an Application Development and Customer Service Center in Fairfield, New Jersey. The expanded facility provides the company with flexibility to support the coatings industry.

PATCHAM is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty additives, including wetting agents, dispersing agents, defoamers, rheology modifiers, and flow and leveling additives, as well as metal carboxylates (driers and catalyst). PATCHAM’s products are available globally through an extensive distribution network. 

The new facility is located at 10 Commerce Road, Fairfield, New Jersey. Visit www.patchamltd.com for additional information.  

