Reitech’s Reisperse® water-based transparent iron oxide dispersions enable the paint manufacturer to formulate wood stains that achieve the classic clean, transparent, wood-grain effect consumers desire. The majority of formulators find our standard transoxide portfolio exceeds their requirements, including:

R101R429 – Transparent Red Iron Oxide

Y42R249 – Transparent Yellow Iron Oxide

BRMR633 – Transparent Lite Brown Iron Oxide

BRMR706 – Transparent Medium Brown Iron Oxide

BRMR716 – Transparent Dark Brown Iron Oxide

However, unlike the larger dispersion houses, Reitech will customize a product if our standard transoxide dispersions do not meet your requirements. No need to settle any longer!

For further information, please visit our website at www.reitechcorporation.com.