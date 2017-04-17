Product of the Week
Reitech’s Reisperse® water-based transparent iron oxide dispersions

April 17, 2017
Reitech’s Reisperse® water-based transparent iron oxide dispersions enable the paint manufacturer to formulate wood stains that achieve the classic clean, transparent, wood-grain effect consumers desire. The majority of formulators find our standard transoxide portfolio exceeds their requirements, including:

  • R101R429 – Transparent Red Iron Oxide
  • Y42R249 – Transparent Yellow Iron Oxide
  • BRMR633 – Transparent Lite Brown Iron Oxide
  • BRMR706 – Transparent Medium Brown Iron Oxide
  • BRMR716 – Transparent Dark Brown Iron Oxide

However, unlike the larger dispersion houses, Reitech will customize a product if our standard transoxide dispersions do not meet your requirements. No need to settle any longer!

For further information, please visit our website at www.reitechcorporation.com.

 

