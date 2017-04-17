Reitech’s Reisperse® water-based transparent iron oxide dispersions
Reitech’s Reisperse® water-based transparent iron oxide dispersions enable the paint manufacturer to formulate wood stains that achieve the classic clean, transparent, wood-grain effect consumers desire. The majority of formulators find our standard transoxide portfolio exceeds their requirements, including:
- R101R429 – Transparent Red Iron Oxide
- Y42R249 – Transparent Yellow Iron Oxide
- BRMR633 – Transparent Lite Brown Iron Oxide
- BRMR706 – Transparent Medium Brown Iron Oxide
- BRMR716 – Transparent Dark Brown Iron Oxide
However, unlike the larger dispersion houses, Reitech will customize a product if our standard transoxide dispersions do not meet your requirements. No need to settle any longer!
