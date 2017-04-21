Miltec UV Promotes Herbert Freyre

STEVENSVILLE, MD - Miltec UV has promoted Herbert Freyre to Manufacturing Engineering Manager. Freyre joined Miltec at the end of September 2016 as a Manufacturing Engineer. He has years of experience in several industries, including aerospace and oil and gas. Freyre has a diverse set of skills that he utilizes to define manufacturing processes while working closely with production staff. He has experience with cost reduction, continuous improvement, training of staff, quality systems, and equipment maintenance and reliability.

Miltec is a manufacturer of both arc and microwave ultraviolet curing systems. The company offers a wide range of UV parts, standard equipment and custom systems designed to interface with existing or new manufacturing production lines.