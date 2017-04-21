Tnemec Expands R&D Facility and Upgrades Capabilities

KANSAS CITY, MO – Tnemec Co. Inc., a manufacturer of protective coatings and linings, opened the doors of its new research and development (R&D) facility on March 30, 2017. This expansion of the company’s current manufacturing plant in North Kansas City, Missouri, includes an upgrade that doubles the size of its previous R&D laboratory and office space while making notable improvements to its testing and ventilation equipment.

Among the upgrades, a new chemical immersion room allows Tnemec’s R&D team to conduct more expansive performance testing, including in-house autoclave tests and severe wastewater analysis testing. Several updated fume hoods were also installed to handle tougher testing protocols.

Other improvements include a controlled spray booth for panel preparation, new contact angle devices for nanochemistry, an updated chamber capable of handling temperatures ranging from -94 °F (-70 °C) to 356 °F (180 °C), and a new state-of-the-art ventilation system to ensure safety for all personnel and the surrounding environment. The building also received high-performance Tnemec coatings systems on the walls and floors.

“The scope of this project also included updating our shipping and traffic offices and renovating the building’s break room,” noted Remi Briand, Vice President – R&D for Tnemec. “This expansion improves our capabilities and the working conditions for our current employees, while also adding additional room for added personnel in the future.”

The new R&D facility further helps Tnemec Co. stay focused on delivering high-performance coatings to customers in the ever-changing coatings industry, according to Briand. This expansion comes after several other changes in the company, including the introduction of Chase Bean as President, various product introductions and an effort to increase the domestic sales force.