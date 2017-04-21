Axalta Coating Systems Opens Regional Auto Refinish Training Centre in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Axalta Coating Systems has launched the first of its kind Automotive Refinish Training Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The center will provide expert training in the use of Axalta products that are designed for the repainting of vehicles in body shops. The opening of the next-generation facility follows the October 2016 opening of Axalta’s regional office in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (JAFZA).

The Dubai Automotive Refinish Training Centre, Axalta’s 47th such center in the world, will host training programs for body shop, repair and refinish technicians to hone their skills and learn to use the latest coating technologies found in Spies Hecker®, Standox® and Cromax®, Axalta’s premium refinish coating brands, and other refinish brands, which are available in 18 countries in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region.

“We are excited to be able to expand our presence in Dubai and the region over such a short time span,” said Charlie Shaver, Chairman and CEO of Axalta, who formally inaugurated the new facility. “The opening of this world-class customer learning and development facility highlights our commitment to invest in the region and support our customers. This interactive training and education facility establishes a solid foundation that will provide continuous support and development to vehicle repair specialists that will both enhance the level of refinishing services and optimize the use of Axalta technologies in the region.”

Axalta’s consistent investment in product development and technology solutions has resulted in innovative waterborne refinish coating systems that enable its customers to reduce waste while being more productive, profitable and sustainable. The center will enable customers to maximize their use of these products, which can reduce the time and energy needed to repaint vehicles.

During the launch of the Automotive Refinish Training Centre, Axalta agents, customers and regional partners, and members of the media, participated in a series of hand-on activities including spray painting miniature cars, mixing colors and experiencing the differences between waterborne and solventborne coatings.