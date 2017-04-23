IGM Resins Expands Commercial Team in North America

CHARLOTTE, NC — IGM Resins USA Inc., a producer and supplier of radiation-curable materials, has appointed Tony Pirro to the new position of Sales Director for North America. He will be responsible for driving new business development through IGM’s direct sales team and distribution partners in the United States, Canada and Mexico. U.S-based sales managers report to Pirro, and he reports to Vice President ‒ North America Patrick Maloney.

“I am excited to add Tony’s leadership and industry experience to our team,” said Maloney. “His knowledge of UV materials for printing inks, coatings and adhesives, and their applications in specialty markets such as digital printing, fiber optics and optical disks will help us anticipate trends and commercialize new products to enable our customers’ growth.”

Pirro joined IGM from Troy Corp., where he served as Global Business Director – Metal Carboxylates. He spent most of his 27-year career in sales and business management in positions of increasing responsibility for DIC International (USA) LLC, a subsidiary of global ink and chemicals company DIC Corp. He also served in sales management roles for The Shepherd Color Co. and Amitron Products Inc.