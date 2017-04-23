Fristam Names Mixing and Blending Sales Manager

MIDDLETON, WI - Fristam Pumps announced that Chip Nipps has joined the company as Mixing/Blending Sales Manager. In his new position, Nipps will be responsible for directing, coordinating, and implementing the sales and strategies for the mixing and blending products through the selected regional distribution and OEM network in North, Central and South America.

Nipps comes to Fristam with over 25 years of sales and engineering experience, including over 15 years of pump, mixer, blender and process industry experience.

Fristam Pumps USA, Middleton, Wisconsin, is a leading global manufacturer of sanitary centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, blenders and mixers used by the beverage, dairy, food and pharmaceutical/biotech industries.