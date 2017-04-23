BASF Named a General Motors Supplier of the Year Twelfth Time

MUENSTER, Germany - BASF was named a 2016 General Motors (GM) Supplier of the Year for the 12th time since 2002. The award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in product purchasing, indirect purchasing, logistics, customer care and aftersales. With its broad array of color solutions and modern paint processes, BASF’s Coatings division helps GM improve productivity and environmental performance.

“We are focused on building positive supplier relationships, bringing new, customer-centric innovations to GM and being the OEM of choice among suppliers,” said Steve Kiefer, GM Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “The companies we recognize not only have brought innovation; they delivered it with the quality our customers deserve.”

“BASF’s relationship with GM demonstrates the importance of cultivating partnerships to drive innovation,” said Teressa Szelest, President, Market and Business Development North America at BASF. “There is a creative space that lies between a materials provider and a car manufacturer, and BASF looks to fill that with cutting-edge products and solutions.”

Szelest accepted the award at the 25th annual awards ceremony in Orlando, Florida on March 31.