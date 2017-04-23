RadTech Announces Dates for Conference, Fall Member Meeting

BETHESDA, MD - RadTech has announced the UV+EB Packaging Conference, a one-day event in Philadelphia on October 24, 2017. At the conference, RadTech will host presentations on migration, regulatory issues and the latest developments in UV+EB curable inks, coatings, and adhesives for food and consumer goods packaging.

RadTech is also hosting the RadTech Fall Member Meeting on October 25, 2017, the day after the UV+EB Packaging Conference. The events will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport.

If you have a topic you would like to see discussed at the UV+EB Packaging Conference, contact Mickey Fortune at 240/643.0517.

For additional information about the conference and meeting, visit http://www.radtech.org.