Registration Now Open for Polyurethanes Technical Conference

WASHINGTON – Registration is now open for the 60th Polyurethanes Technical Conference, which will be held Oct. 2-4, 2017, at the New Orleans Marriott. Hosted by the Center for the Polyurethanes Industry of the American Chemistry Council, this conference brings together industry leaders and experts to discuss and learn about the latest innovations and creative applications for polyurethane.

During the conference, thought-provoking technical sessions will cover the latest innovations, advancements and applications for polyurethanes, and subjects ranging from automotive manufacturing, construction, coatings, adhesives, product sustainability, and sealants and elastomers (CASE). The 2017 Technical Conference will offer its Professional Development Program, which is taught by current industry experts, to help train current and future leaders in chemistry, application, testing and safety-related topics.

Click here for more information and registration details.