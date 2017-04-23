Berger Paints and Chugoku Marine Paints Sign Memorandum of Understanding

WEST BENGAL, India - Berger Paints India Ltd. and Chugoku Marine Paints of Japan have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation and collaboration in the ﬁelds of marine and related industrial paints in India. The MOU envisages joint efforts in marketing, supplying and purchasing marine-related industrial paints, with the goal of eventually establishing a joint venture company.

Since its establishment in 1917, Chugoku Marine Paints. Ltd. has uniquely developed marine paints as a core product and is one of the global leaders in the area.

Berger Paints India Ltd. is one of the largest paint companies in India. Berger is present in all segments of the paint industry, including decorative, automotive, industrial, protective and powder coatings.