Benjamin Moore UK Announces New Stockist

SLOUGH, UK - Shaw Paints Ltd. announced the appointment of Bespoke Decor of Ballymena, Northern Ireland, as an authorized stockist of Benjamin Moore paints. One of North America’s leading manufacturers of premium-quality residential, commercial and industrial coatings, Benjamin Moore products were introduced into the UK market exclusively by Shaw Paints Ltd. in 2015. Launching the brand on April 14, Bespoke Decor will be the first retailer to stock the internationally recognized brand in Northern Ireland.

Since its launch into the UK, the response to the brand has been overwhelming from professional painters, interior designers and homeowners.

Owned by David Robinson, who also runs the D Robinson and Son painting and decorating business, Bespoke Decor is an established and respected independent paint retailer in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. Offering exceptional levels of service, the Bespoke Decor team includes experts in color and paint performance and has vast experience in paint application techniques.

As part of the rollout of the Benjamin Moore brand, Shaw Paints Ltd. is seeking to partner with leading independent paint retailers who support their customers with outstanding color expertise, technical knowledge and a first-class service.