1,000 Vessels Protected with AkzoNobel's Sustainable Coatings

AMSTERDAM - AkzoNobel's ongoing efforts to make shipping more sustainable reached another landmark recently with the 1,000th application of Intersleek 1100SR, the biocide-free fouling-control coating. The milestone was achieved with the Al Gattara LNG (liquefied natural gas) tanker operated by Nakilat Shipping Qatar Ltd.

Delivering outstanding macro and micro fouling control with improved static resistance, even in warm waters, the product enables vessels to reduce drag and achieve fuel efficiency and emissions savings of 9% on average.

Moreover, ship owners and operators that upgrade from a biocidal coating to a biocide-free solution from the Intersleek range are eligible to enroll in AkzoNobel's carbon credits initiative, which financially rewards them for investing in sustainable technologies.

"The rapid adoption of Intersleek 1100SR shows that ship owners and operators are realizing the benefits of investing in sustainable hull coatings," said Oscar Wezenbeek, Managing Director of AkzoNobel's Marine Coatings business. "The fuel savings delivered by Intersleek 1100SR, and the fact that it allows vessels to get up to speed even after long stationary periods, means it is not only a sustainable solution in terms of decarburization, but also a solid financial investment. We're delighted to see so much support for a technology which is playing a leading role in our ongoing commitment to making shipping more sustainable."

With around five vessels coated per week since its launch, Intersleek 1100SR's uptake by LNG owners means the company's Intersleek coatings are now used on 35% of the global LNG fleet.

Supplied by the AkzoNobel's Marine Coatings business as part of its International® range of products, Intersleek 1100SR was launched in February 2013 as the shipping industry's first patented slime-release, biocide-free fouling-control coating.