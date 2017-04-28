Call for Papers Issued for ECOAT18

CINCINNATI - ECOAT18 will be held April 24-26, 2018, at Innisbrook Golf & Spa Resort, Tampa Bay Area, Florida. Presented by The Electrocoat Association and Products Finishing magazine, the objective of the conference is to support the expansion of electrocoat technology through the education of finishing industry personnel and those interested in the technology, both as a coating application and also a primer of choice for many other topcoat finishes.

ECOAT18 will feature technical presentations, concurrent workshop options, open-forum panel discussions, an exhibit room and tabletop hospitality evenings, and an industry awards luncheon.

ECOAT18 is seeking abstracts for its two-day conference program. Speaking opportunities include keynote addresses, general sessions, panel discussions, and focused workshops on relevant issues faced by today's finishers. Suggested topics include: part design for optimal finish performance, considerations for adding electrocoat, paint types and properties, building blocks of successful pretreatment, best practices for improving efficiency, and innovative technology. Full conference registration is complimentary for speakers (50% discount for co-presenters).

To submit an abstract, visit www.electrocoat.org. The deadline for abstract submission is June 1, 2017. Contact Karen McGlothlin, at 800/579.8806 or kmcglothlin@electrocoat.org, with questions.