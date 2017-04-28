Pilot Chemical Co. Names Regional Sales Manager for the Northeast

CINCINNATI - Pilot Chemical Co. has named Jeff Crume as the company’s new Regional Sales Manager for the Northeast. Crume will oversee the growth of products and technology in his assigned territory. He replaces Rob Pifer, who moved to Regional Sales Manager for the Midwest. Crume will work directly with customers and distributors.

Crume has more than 15 years of experience in chemical sales and most recently served as an Account Manager for the personal care and home care markets for Lubrizol Advanced Materials in Cleveland.