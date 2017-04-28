Western Specialty Contractors Names Branch Manager

ST. LOUIS, MO - Western Specialty Contractors has promoted Keegan Tune of St. Peters, Missouri, as Branch Manager of its new Kansas City Roofing branch.

Opening in the spring, Kansas City Roofing will offer maintenance, repair and replacement of commercial flat roofs and will be located in Western's existing Kansas City branch office at 800 North Agnes Avenue. The existing branch, serving Kansas and Western Missouri since 1945, provides building cleaning, concrete restoration, epoxy and chemical grout injection, expansion joint systems, exterior wall coatings, masonry restoration, parking and plaza deck restoration, and waterproofing.

Tune will be responsible for growing the roofing branch from the ground up, utilizing Western's corporate tools and existing customer base in the Kansas City area.