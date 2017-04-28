National Coatings Appoints Territory Sales Manager for Texas

CAMARILLO, CA - National Coatings Corp., a manufacturer and supplier of cool-roof coatings, announced that Nick Febo has joined the National Coatings team as the new Territory Sales Manager serving the Texas market. Febo will focus on and provide sales growth and client support to roofing contractors and distributors in his region.

"I am very excited to join the National Coatings sales team. I look forward to the new growth with the company," said Febo.

Febo comes to National Coatings Corp. with over 14 years of sales and management experience in the commercial roofing industry and has worked for some of the largest companies in the roofing industry. He has a strong knowledge of commercial roofing, roof coatings and waterproofing.

Febo will be based in the Dallas area, and his main focus is the commercial roofing market.