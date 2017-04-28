PPG has produced four videos — including an introductory video and three training videos — demonstrating how original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their suppliers can repair surface defects on coated parts without re-running entire units through their production lines.

A brief video highlighting the time, economic and labor benefits of off-line defect repairs introduces the series. The first training video shows viewers how to repair minor defects, such as the removal of small particles of dirt from the paint surface. The second training video illustrates the removal of moderate scratches and other defects that require reapplication of the topcoat over an intact primer coat. The third training video demonstrates repair of severe defects, such as deep gouges, that require sanding and removal of paint and primer to the base metal substrate.

Each two- to four-minute demonstration begins with a list of tools, equipment and products needed for the repair, before guiding viewers through each stage of the process, from sanding and surface cleaning through paint application and final polishing.

To learn more about the video series, call 888/774.2001 or visit www.ppgindustrialcoatings.com.