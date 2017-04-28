Gema and Powder Coating Institute Award Scholarships

INDIANAPOLIS - The Powder Coating Institute and Gema USA Inc., a Graco Inc. company, awarded two $2,500 scholarships and recently recognized the recipients at the PCI Powder Coating 2017 Technical Conference in Indianapolis.

The scholarship fund continues to grow and attract new talent to the industrial coatings technologies, including polymer science, manufacturing and engineering. The Powder Coating Institute received many qualified applicants and is excited to watch the research and development of the projects generated by these talented students. Chairperson of the Powder Coating Institute Future of Technology subcommittee, Kevin Biller, remarked, "This year, we received several applications from some very fine candidates for this scholarship. The two awardees stood head and shoulders above the rest mainly because of their hands-on, practical engagement in powder coatings as well as their excellent academic performance."

Gabriella Bettegnies, attending Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis, and Luke Groninger, attending Purdue Polytechnic Institute, received the 2017 PCI/Gema scholarships.

The scholarships are awarded with special consideration to deserving students that demonstrate an interest in powder coatings and are pursuing disciplines aligned with a career in manufacturing, mechanical or electrical engineering.