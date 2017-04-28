St. Louis Paint and Coatings Society Names Scholarship Winners

ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis Paint and Coatings Society announced the winners of its 2017 scholarships for in-service training of employees in the paint and coatings industries. The George Claytor Award went to Nate Perkins of PPG, and the Ford Hall Award was presented to Jennifer Hamilton of Carboline.

The two scholarships are offered annually in memory of persons significant in the chemical distribution business in the St Louis area and are sponsored by the companies that they were instrumental in founding. Walsh and Associates sponsors the George Claytor Award in his memory. Hall Technologies sponsors the Ford Hall Award.

The St. Louis Paint and Coatings Society traces its roots back to 1887. The society has been in continuous operation since then and remains dedicated to the promotion the science, art and technology of the paint and coatings industry.