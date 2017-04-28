2017 Powder Coating Summit to Offer Latest Innovations and Trends

COLUMBUS, OH - The 2017 PC Summit promises to bring the latest innovation and trends in the exciting powder coating industry. Paint & Coatings Industry magazine (PCI), BNP Media and the Powder Coating Research Group have collaborated to bring you the latest in powder coating innovation in a two-day workshop/symposium. This year’s event is being held on Oct. 3-4 at the historic Westin Great Southern hotel in downtown Columbus, Ohio.

The PC Summit provides the professional coating specialist with the fundamentals of powder coating technology as well as a symposium of papers articulating the latest innovations in powder coating chemistry, manufacturing, application and curing technology. The PC Summit is specifically tailored to the coatings professional including finishing engineers, materials scientists, coating formulators and chemists, raw material technologists, and all decision makers interested in understanding fundamental and emerging powder coating technology.

The Summit takes the attendee on an educational journey from classroom modules on the morning of day one that cover the basics of powder coating formulation, performance and application science. After lunch attendees will be regaled with a hands-on demonstration at the Powder Coating Research Group, a local coating research laboratory. Attendees will experience an up-close demonstration of how powder coatings are made from raw material selection through mixing, extrusion, grinding and ultimate electrostatic application. In addition, industry professionals will also provide a live demonstration of powder coating evaluation techniques and instrumentation.

An evening networking reception follows including tabletop exhibits from industry experts in application technology, powder coating innovation, curing equipment and novel raw materials.

On the second day, the symposium will provide a comprehensive array of papers covering recent advancements in powder coatings including:

Low-Temperature Powder Technology

Self-Healing Epoxy Powder Coatings

Pigment Metamerism

Powder Fluidization

Electrostatic Bell Application

Fluoropolymers

Dealing with Laser Scale

Superhydrophobic Powder Coatings

Gas Catalytic Infrared

Film Thickness Instrumentation

Novel Filler Technology

If you have a hankering to absorb the latest in powder coating technology, this is an indispensable event for you. The PC Summit is designed for the professional-level coating technologist seeking to learn powder coating technology fundamentals and experience the innovations that are shaping the future of the coatings world.

For more information, email Kevin Biller at kevinbiller@yahoo.com or visit www.powdersummit.com.