Waterborne Polyurethane Aerosol

AquaPrim 510D Waterborne Polyurethane BOV (bag-on-value) aerosol from Apollo Coating Technologies Inc. is designed for auto headlight restoration or protection use. This environmentally friendly waterborne polyurethane coating passed compatibility testing by SABIC Global R&D Lab on its SABIC LEXAN sheet. It has an excellent Florida outdoor exposure testing for ASTM G7 2013 – UV, dirt, mildew, and chalk resistance. The gloss and scratch resistance exceed the solventborne performance. Call 469/556.3980.