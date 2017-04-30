Powder Coatings Company Relocates to Georgia

WOODSTOCK, GA – Matrix Powder Technology, a powder coating producer based out of Columbus, Ohio, has changed its leadership and has decided to relocate its manufacturing facility to Woodstock, Georgia.

Matrix, which has been in business for four years, changed ownership in January 2017. Angela Carmack was named CEO. In a statement, Carmack described the benefits of the move. "This is a wonderful opportunity to bring high technology and disruptive innovation to the Southeast. While the major powder coating producers are able to supply this area with 'off the shelf' type products, we think that we can serve markets that are underutilized with powder such as temperature-sensitive substrates, military applications and coatings with special barrier properties."

Matrix Powder Technology's powder coating operation was operational as of April 12, 2017, and it is one of the only woman-owned powder coating companies in North America. It has the capability to make small- to medium-size batches for all powder coating needs.