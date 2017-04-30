SPECTRACRON® ADVANTEDGE™ HPP primer is a patented polyurethane primer for use in heavy-duty equipment, general finishing and transportation applications. The new primer provides extended overall corrosion protection, better performance on sharp laser-cut edges, and superior chip resistance compared to traditional two-component epoxy primers.

Because it incorporates proprietary resin and anticorrosion pigments and is formulated with no heavy metals, Spectracron AdvantEdge HPP primer offers customers a more sustainable solution for achieving superior corrosion resistance and sharp-edge performance. The new primer also offers compatibility with common hardeners, shorter wet-on-wet application time and a wide application window to help increase process efficiency.

Along with delivering excellent corrosion protection over steel and ferrous substrates, Spectracron AdvantEdge HPP primer is compatible with a wide array of pretreatment products and regimens. This is important to customers who use pretreated metals from third-party suppliers because Spectracron AdvantEdge HPP primer can help them make metal parts that are more uniform prior to finishing even when the quality and type of pretreatment varies.

Visit www.ppgindustrialcoatings.com.