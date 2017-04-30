RadTech Issues Call for Papers for Three Upcoming Conferences

BETHESDA, MD – RadTech - The Association for UV & EB Technology is partnering with three upcoming conferences and is looking for speakers for special RadTech UV+EB technical sessions. Professionals interested in speaking should send Mickey Fortune a speaker name, presentation title and high-quality abstract as soon as possible. RadTech will run the abstracts by the conference organizers and will not be able to accept every submission, as the association is limited to just a few speakers per conference.

Western Coatings Symposium

October 15-18, 2017 - Las Vegas

RadTech is looking for 3-6 speakers total for this conference. The audience is traditionally focused on architectural coatings, but would like to expand into UV+EB coatings, so keep that in mind. Provide a 100-200 word abstract (with no commercial product names), a speaker name, presentation title and abstract as soon as possible directly to mickey@radtech.org. All details must be included to consider your presentation.

AIMCAL R2R Conference

October 15-18, 2017 - Naples, Florida

RadTech is looking for up to six presentations total, of about 20-30 minutes each. The conference organizers have asked RadTech to solicit presentations related to formulation, chemistry, and applications for converters of metallized, laminated and coated flexible substrates and their suppliers. RadTech is interested in a presentation on UV LED curing systems as well. Send a speaker name, presentation title and abstract as soon as possible directly to mickey@radtech.org. All details must be included to consider your presentation.

17th Symposium on Radiation Curing Technology - UV LED

June 1-3, 2017 - Guangzhou, China

Presented by RadTech China, this symposium will focus on the cutting-edge UV LED-curing technology. Renowned UV LED-curing research and application experts both in China and outside China will be invited to deliver a keynote speech and communicate with the delegates. The symposium will cover UV LED light source device, UV LED photo initiator, UV LED-curing printing ink, UV LED-curing optical fiber coatings, UV LED-curing electronic ink, and UV LED-curing technology application and development in the field of optical fiber, printing, electronics, medicine, PCB, anti-fake and environmental protection. If interested in presenting, contact Prof. Xiaoxuan Liu at p-xxliu@gdut.edu.cn and Xiaosong Wu at xiaosong.wu@dsm.com.