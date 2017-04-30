American Colors Names New Member of Board of Directors

LONGWOOD, FL - American Colors announced the addition of Terry Fry to the company’s board of directors. Before he retired, Fry served as General Manager, Electronics and Asia Pacific, for PPG.

In business since 1975, American Colors manufactures high-quality liquid pigment systems and intermediates. Headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio, the company has manufacturing facilities in Lebanon, Tennessee; Sandusky, Ohio; Gallatin Tennessee; and Shanghai, China.